ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $77,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $583.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,943. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.35, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $426.71 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $550.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.