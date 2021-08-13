ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) is Welch Group LLC’s Largest Position

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,432,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,269 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 6.6% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $97,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SFBS stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,418. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

