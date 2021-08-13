Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Shares Gap Up to $9.33

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $10.02. Shift Technologies shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 9,363 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

The company has a market cap of $654.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

