ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Holdings Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,691 shares of company stock valued at $26,872,055. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWAV. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.57.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.