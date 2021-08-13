Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRW. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

LON:MRW opened at GBX 281.40 ($3.68) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 284.80 ($3.72). The company has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.