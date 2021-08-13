Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Declines By 97.8%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADMLF stock remained flat at $$2.18 on Friday. 112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

