Short Interest in China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Grows By 528.0%

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,897,100 shares, a growth of 528.0% from the July 15th total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 499.2 days.
Shares of CHSYF remained flat at $$2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46. China Medical System has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.
China Medical System Company Profile
