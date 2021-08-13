Short Interest in Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Grows By 526.7%

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 526.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENDV stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 174,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,414. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body.

