Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Increases By 421.1%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 421.1% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FIOGF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. 25,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,432. Fiore Gold has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

