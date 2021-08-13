Short Interest in IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Drops By 93.3%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IEHC remained flat at $$14.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398. IEH has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $20.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65.
About IEH
