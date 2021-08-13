Short Interest in IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Drops By 93.3%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IEHC remained flat at $$14.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398. IEH has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $20.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65.

Get IEH alerts:

About IEH

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacture of printed circuit connectors (PCB) for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.