Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Drops By 92.5%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SSAAY remained flat at $$2.90 on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.