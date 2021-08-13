Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Declines By 94.7%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 1,028,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TELNF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.