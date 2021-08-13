Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Declines By 94.7%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 1,028,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TELNF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
