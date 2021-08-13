Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.43.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Shutterstock news, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,164 shares of company stock worth $20,614,038 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTK stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

