Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) PT Set at C$20.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) has been assigned a C$20.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.54% from the stock’s current price.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down C$1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.63. 210,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$797.95 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of C$13.07 and a 1 year high of C$28.23.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 1.1909764 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total value of C$27,197.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at C$345,403.68. Also, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$292,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$897,639.80.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

