Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading Up 3%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 1,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 617,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $4,920,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $49,567,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at about $490,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

