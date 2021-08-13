Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.40. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 9,206 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $778.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 157,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

