Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Up 4.9%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 6,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 201,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMWB shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Similarweb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $197,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth $236,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $788,000.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

