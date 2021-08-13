Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €140.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIX2. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €116.50 ($137.06).

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded down €4.60 ($5.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €116.40 ($136.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -164.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. Sixt has a one year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a one year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.51.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

