SKALE Network Achieves Market Cap of $391.36 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $391.36 million and approximately $35.33 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00895871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105422 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001979 BTC.

SKALE Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

