Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Sells $902,542.68 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Skillz stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $46.30.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
