Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Sells $902,542.68 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $902,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Skillz stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

