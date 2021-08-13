SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $19.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

SLRC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

