Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 312,113 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 149,695 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $11,475,618.70.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $24,998,582.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $23,581,929.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $25,000,790.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

