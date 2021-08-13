SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005593 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.