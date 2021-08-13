SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SOC Telemed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $375.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.