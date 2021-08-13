SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOC Telemed updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TLMD traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,406,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,685. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $248.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.08.

TLMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

