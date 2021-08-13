Sociall Price Down 1% This Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Sociall has a total market cap of $396,221.75 and approximately $47.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sociall has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.00909534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00155504 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

SCL is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

