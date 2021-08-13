Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Sodexo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,594. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.