Solrise Finance (SLRS) Reaches Market Cap of $16.01 Million

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.01 million and $1.21 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00143545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00152268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.75 or 0.99616072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.00868196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,957,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.