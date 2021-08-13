Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Sonos updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $37.38 on Friday. Sonos has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

