Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONVY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.43. Sonova has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

