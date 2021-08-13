South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

SJI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

