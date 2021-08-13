Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.03.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 73,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,798. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,475.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 27,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

