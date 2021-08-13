Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 168,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $44,613,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

