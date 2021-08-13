SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.54. The company had a trading volume of 153,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $355.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

