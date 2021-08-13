SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $52.40. 26,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,054. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.78.

