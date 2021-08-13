Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 790.0% in July

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 790.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Spearmint Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 271,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the Clayton Valley Lithium Clay project comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

