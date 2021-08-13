Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 790.0% in July

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 790.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Spearmint Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 271,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
