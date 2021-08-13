Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SPPI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.58. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
