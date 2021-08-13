Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPX. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £119.17 ($155.70).

LON SPX opened at £157.40 ($205.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £141.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 1-year high of £162.04 ($211.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

