Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $3.56 on Friday, reaching $211.48. The company had a trading volume of 856,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,260. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

