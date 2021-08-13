SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $74.45

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.45, but opened at $71.22. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $71.58, with a volume of 7,083 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,120,284 shares of company stock worth $80,058,603. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,039 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

