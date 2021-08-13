Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $119,741.60 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,663. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

