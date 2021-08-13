SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,226 shares during the quarter. SPX FLOW makes up approximately 4.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 2.88% of SPX FLOW worth $79,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. 7,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.