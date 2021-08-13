SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

SPXC opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39. SPX has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

