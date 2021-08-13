Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 30,835 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 263.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of LTRPA opened at $3.90 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $294.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.