Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ryerson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 10.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,408 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 150.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 270,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYI stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

