Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,923 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.