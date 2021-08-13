State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,861 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $570,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $2,241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $197,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

