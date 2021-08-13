State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,719 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 109,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXP. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of CXP opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.