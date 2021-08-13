State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $798,000 Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, S&T Bank raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.2% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,028 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $160,660.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,354.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.17. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $68.22.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

