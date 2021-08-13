State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NETGEAR by 514.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after buying an additional 826,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter worth $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $224,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,877.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,066. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.